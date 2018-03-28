DJ Esco – “Walk Thru” (Feat. Future & Nas)

Longtime Future collaborator DJ Esco is getting ready to release a new project called Kolorblind, and we already posted his Future/Schoolboy Q collab “Code Of Honor.” And now Esco has also shared “Walk Thru,” on which Future teams up with true-school Queens king Nas, who, it’s probably worth mentioning, has been calling himself “Esco” for something like 20 years. Future mutters a hook while Nas tells a finely observed story about a drug deal. Fans tend to hold up Future and Nas as two rappers in some kind of historical opposition to one another, so it’s a trip to hear them on the same song. Listen below.

Kolorblind is out 3/30 on Epic/Freebandz.