Ryan Adams, Don Was, And An “All-Star Band” Will Cover Exile On Main St. In New Orleans

Ryan Adams has announced that he’ll be covering the Rolling Stones album Exile On Main St. in its entirety at a tribute show in May that will take place at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre. The concert’s music director is producer Don Was, and Adams will be joined by what’s described as “an all-star group of musicians” to perform the album live. Details about who exactly is involved is TBA, but you can get presale tickets now here. The show will take place on 5/5.

Let's play EXILE ON MAIN ST. https://t.co/ZgHn8605wR

Pre-Sale code: TUMBLING

May 5, 2018

New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre#ExileOnBourbon pic.twitter.com/zt11wbPt7M — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 28, 2018