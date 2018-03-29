Fabolous Arrested For Domestic Violence

The veteran New York rap star Fabolous has been arrested on charges related to domestic violence. According to TMZ, Fabolous’ longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante, the mother of his two kids, told police that Fabolous assaulted her. (Bustamante is a shoe designer and one of the stars of the VH1 show Love & Hip-Hop.) Fabolous turned himself into police in Englewood, New Jersey, where the couple lives. Police charged Fabolous with two felonies, aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. He was released immediately.