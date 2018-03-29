FYF Fest Teases 2018 Lineup With My Bloody Valentine Song

Are My Bloody Valentine headlining FYF Fest 2018? Because it sure seems like My Bloody Valentine are headlining FYF Fest 2018.

The band recently announced their first live show in nearly five years, and we already know that a new album (and a few EPs) on the way. But the big piece of evidence here is a new teaser video posted to social media today, which shows a woman putting a cassette tape labeled “FYF 2018 Mix” into her car stereo. Loveless opener “Only Shallow” starts playing.

FYF Fest 2018, the first edition of the festival since cutting ties with founder Sean Carlson in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, is going down 7/21-22 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. It looks like we can expect the full lineup soon.