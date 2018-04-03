Say Sue Me – “Coming To The End”

We’ve been enjoying the rollout for South Korean rockers Say Sue Me’s new album Where We Were Together. Tracks like the Beach Fossils-reminiscent “Old Town” and the shoegazy “After Falling Asleep” have demonstrated the Busan band’s versatility, and today they’ve debuted a song that shows off yet another aspect of their range. The seven-minute slow burn “Coming To The End” evokes late-album indie-rock epics such as Yo La Tengo’s “We’re An American Band” or Pavement’s “Fillmore Jive,” and if those comparisons haven’t already sent you scrambling for the play button below then your worldview is incompatible with mine. Do it!

<a href="http://saysueme.bandcamp.com/album/say-sue-me-where-we-were-together" target="_blank">Say Sue Me – Where We Were Together by Say Sue Me</a>

Where We Were Together is out 4/13 on Damnably.