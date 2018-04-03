MC5 Announce Kick Out The Jams 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Not long ago we learned Wayne Kramer was taking a new version of his legendary Detroit rock combo MC5 out on tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their signature album, Kick Out The Jams. Although the announcement included news of an all-star band including Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, it did not include the tour’s actual dates. We have those now. Here they are:

09/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore