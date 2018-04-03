MC5 Announce Kick Out The Jams 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Not long ago we learned Wayne Kramer was taking a new version of his legendary Detroit rock combo MC5 out on tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their signature album, Kick Out The Jams. Although the announcement included news of an all-star band including Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, it did not include the tour’s actual dates. We have those now. Here they are:
09/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore