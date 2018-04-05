Frances Bean Cobain Shares An Original Song On The Anniversary Of Her Father’s Death

Back in February, on what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 51st birthday, his widow Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean posted tributes to the late Nirvana frontman. Now, on the 24th anniversary of Cobain’s death, Frances Bean has previewed an original song.

As NME points out, the young Cobain recently posted snippets of Jimmy Eat World and Leonard Cohen covers on Instagram. Last night, she opted to sing a song of her own. The a cappella verse is from an as-yet-untitled song. She explains it like so:

A) there are so many memeable moments in this clip B) I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self C) not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think (p.s. pls don’t steal my baby bean of an idea. Thanks.)

Watch below.

Here are the lyrics: “I think I saw you when I was small/ I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts/ I think I found you/Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/ All these hinges become unscrewed/ Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.” Some unheard lyrics Cobain shared in the comments of her post: “Stable sable sold her heart/No one asks her why she hides in a basket in her house in a box/Find a fiend who reigns supreme in May/Fast enough for blooming buds to lay their egg.”

So: Don’t steal Frances Bean’s song, people! Also, here are the Jimmy Eat World and Leonard Cohen covers.