Hear Haley Heynderickx Debut “Simple Song” & Cover Townes Van Zandt In Her Folkadelphia Session

Earlier this year, we named Portland musician Haley Haynderickx an Artist To Watch based on her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, which came out last month. In February, she recorded a session for the WXPN show Folkadelphia, and last night it aired. Her set opens with a brand-new song, called “Simple Song,” and then she does I Need To Start A Garden’s “The Bug Collector” before wrapping things up with a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Rex’s Blues.” Listen to the full session below.

<a href="http://folkadelphia.bandcamp.com/album/haley-heynderickx-folkadelphia-session-2-11-18" target="_blank">Haley Heynderickx Folkadelphia Session 2/11/18 by Haley Heynderickx</a>

You can also watch video of the session here.