Remember Sports – “Pull Through” Video

Remember Sports step back from their characteristic tight-knuckled excitement for the second single from their upcoming new album, Slow Buzz. “Pull Through” stands in stark contrast to “Up From Below” and a lot of songs in the Philly-based band’s repertoire, but what it lacks in immediate energy it makes up for in a hardened, burnt-out edge. That sliding guitar that curls throughout is absolutely intoxicating, and Carmen Perry’s observational intimacy is as fine-pointed as ever: “Through the parking lots and all those bad habits/ Maybe I’m just never gonna hear those words from you/ You’re up late again and still nothing happens,” goes one of my favorite bits. There’s a video for the track too, which plods along at the same kind of unhurried pace, plotting the methodical deconstruction of all things. Watch and listen below.

Slow Buzz is out 5/18 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.