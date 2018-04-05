Eels – “Bone Dry” Video

Mark Oliver Everett, the man behind the long-running orchestral-pop project Eels, is about to release The Deconstruction, his first album since 2014’s The Cautionary Tales Of Mark Oliver Everett. The album officially comes out in about two hours, and we’ve already heard its title track along with “Premonition” and “Bone Dry” and gotten a music video for “Today Is The Day.” Now he’s shared another video for “Bone Dry,” a Halloweeny, beautifully animated stop-motion clip from director Sofia Astrom that follows a skeleton on a quest to retrieve his stolen heart. Watch it below.

The Deconstruction is out now.