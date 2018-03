Next month, Mark Oliver Everett’s reliably gorgeous and depressing orchestral-pop project Eels will return with The Deconstruction, Everett’s first album in four years. We’ve posted the early singles “The Deconstruction” and “Today Is The Day,” and now Everett has come out with the hushed, mournful, mostly-acoustic song “Premonition,” a love song that’s really mostly about death. Listen to it below.

The Deconstruction is out 4/6.