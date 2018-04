Last year, the Argentine musician Juana Molina released a great album, Halo, and today she’s shared a video for one of its early singles, “Cosoco.” It finds Molina looking back at her past a bit, revisiting a character she played during her sketch comedy days, and expands beautifully from there, forming a narrative centered around a difficult fashion designer and hallucinogenic visions courtesy of a fainted model. Check it out below.

Halo is out now via Crammed Discs.