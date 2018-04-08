Watch Yo La Tengo & Kurt Vile Cover The Cure In Philadelphia

New Jersey indie-rock royalty Yo La Tengo recently kicked off a tour in support of their very pretty new album There’s A Riot Going On. And at their stop in Philly last night, they were joined onstage by some Philadelphia indie-rock royalty: Kurt Vile.

At the end of the band’s first set — they played two sets and an encore, because this is Yo La Tengo and of course they did — Vile made a low-key appearance to play guitar on their cover of the Cure’s iconic 1992 hit “Friday I’m In Love,” which they recorded a couple of years ago for the mostly-covers album Stuff Like That There. He also stuck around for a live rendition of There’s A Riot Going On closer “Here You Are.”

Fortunately, our very own Stereogum commenter extraordinaire cokeparty was around to take some video, and he was kind enough to share it with us. (Thanks cokeparty!) And now the rest of you can watch Yo La Tengo and Kurt Vile team up for “Friday I’m In Love” below, which you should absolutely do. So go do that.