Kurt Cobain, David Bowie, & Other Rock Stars’ Handwriting Made Into Downloadable Typefaces

The new frontier in rock-star hero worship: fonts.

As UFunk points out, a project called Songwriters Fonts has created downloadable typefaces built from the handwriting of dead rock legends including Kurt Cobain, David Bowie, John Lennon, Leonard Cohen, and Serge Gainsbourg. Each font was created using the songwriter’s “original handwritten letters and notes” and comes with the disclaimer, “This font is for a personal use only.” The gimmick, their website explains, is designed as a muse for songwriters:

The Songwriters fonts have been created to give musicians inspiration. Writing lyrics with the handwriting of influential songwriters helps imagination to develop. Being in the mood of Bowie, Cobain, Cohen, Gainsbourg, Lennon, might be purely imaginative… but that’s precisely the point.

So, a tool to help you better rip off some of the most-copied songwriters in history? To be more charitable, I can see how this might be an interesting creative exercise. But mostly I imagine people using these tools to write fan fiction.

Get the fonts here and scrawl away.