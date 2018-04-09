Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Invited A Bunch Of Fans Onstage And It Didn’t Go So Well

Sometimes, a band brings fans onstage and it’s a fun, heartwarming moment. And sometimes, a band brings fans onstage and the fans fuck everything up. That’s what happened to Bush on Saturday night at their show in Atlantic City.

When Gavin Rossdale invited a bunch of women onstage for their big hit “Comedown,” a guy decided to leap in front of the band while waving his arms around. He was quickly rushed offstage by security, but while Rossdale was distracted by that, one of the women grabbed the mic and tried to sing the song herself.

Watch the chaos unfold below via TMZ.