Zooey Deschanel Explains How Prince Asked 2 B On New Girl

Zooey Deschanel was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to promote the imminent final season of New Girl, and she unsurprisingly shared quite a few music-related anecdotes. Chief among them was the tale of how Prince ended up on New Girl’s big post-Super Bowl episode a few years ago.

As it turns out, Prince’s manager contacted Deschanel out of the blue to inquire about being on the show. Here’s how she tells it:

I got a cold email from his manager, and it was like the most on-brand Prince email ever — like too on-brand. It was like, “Hello, I am manager to legendary artist Prince. He is loving the show New Girl. He would like 2 B” — you know, like, 2 B — “on the show.” And I’m like, “This has to be a prank. There’s no way!” But I had several people check it out. It turned out it was his manager. You know, you never know. When you put stuff out there, you’re in the entertainment business, you never know who might just be flipping channels and find your show. And randomly, Prince found the show, and he was watching it every week with his band, and they’d watch it on tour, and it was like he couldn’t miss it, and they were really invested in the Nick and Jess relationship. It was just one of those really surreal moments.

Watch her tell the story with further detail below.

In a separate segment, Deschanel also told a story about when she appeared on Kimmel pregnant and Snoop Dogg promised her a pair of baby gifts that never arrived. That clip also contained some bits about her upcoming gig as Belle in a live performance of Beauty And The Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. Plus, Deschanel revealed that her daughter doesn’t like it when she sings. Funny, I have the same problem, but I am not the singer from a wildly successful retro pop act.

Here’s that other clip:

New Girl’s final season premieres tonight at 9:30 EDT on Fox.