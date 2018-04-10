Fiddlehead – “Poem You”

At the end of the week, Fiddlehead are releasing their debut album, Springtime And Blind. We’ve already heard “Lay Low” and “USMA” from it, and today the Boston-based band have shared another one, “Poem You,” which, like the others, finds Patrick Flynn processing the death of his father. As he tells The Fader, this one incorporates an old answering machine message into the fabric of its gritty hardcore, a ghost left behind from a past life.

“After he passed away I felt the crush of his absence and this figure in my life that could point out the beauty in anything,” Flynn told The Fader. “What was left was his voice on our message machine, which still plays to this day at my mother’s house. Now that his message has been recorded into music, I no longer fear the loss of a message machine from the ’90s, and can hear his poetry in the music of song and life.” Listen below.

Springtime And Blind is out 4/13 via Run For Cover.