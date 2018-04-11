The Men – “Shimmer And Shine”

Next week, Brooklyn-based label Wharf Cat Records is releasing a double LP compilation, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union. It features new songs from a ton of artists, including Merchandise, Pop. 1280, and Weeping Icon. It also has a brand-new one from the Men, who just released an album, Drift, last month. But “Shimmer And Shine” sounds like more old-school Men, less of the post-punk anxiousness of recent vintage and more rootsy rock that feels warm and heartening. Listen to it below, and pre-order the compilation here.

Wharf Cat’s ACLU benefit compilation is out 4/20. Pre-order it here.