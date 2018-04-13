Twin Shadow – “When You’re Wrong”

Twin Shadow is gearing up to release a new album, his first since Eclipse and the subsequent demo mixtape Night Rally. The forthcoming LP is titled Caer, and it’ll be out at the end of the month.

George Lewis, Jr. announced the news back in February by debuting two songs: “Saturdays,” which features HAIM, and “Little Woman.” And then in March we were treated to “Brace,” Caer’s opening track. It’s a groovy, gospel-tinged song, and all three of these early singles prove that Twin Shadow is pushing his sound in new directions.

Today, Twin Shadow released “When You’re Wrong.” It features a funky bassline and a call-and-response chorus. Check out “When You’re Wrong” below.

Caer is out 4/27 via Warner Bros Records/Reprise.