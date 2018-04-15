SNL Has Donald Glover And Childish Gambino Next Month

Donald Glover has already won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, and two Grammys, but he’s about to join an even more exclusive club: performers who have pulled double duty as the host and musical guest of a single episode of Saturday Night Live. On last night’s episode, which was hosted by John Mulaney and featured musical guest Jack White, the show announced that the actor, comedian, writer, director, rapper, and musician will be serving as the host and musical guest on the 5/5 episode of SNL.

Honestly, it’s hard to think of a better candidate for the fabled host/guest twofer. Donald Glover got his start writing for 30 Rock, a show about a fictional live sketch comedy show like SNL, and as a member of Derrick Comedy, an actual sketch comedy group. He rose to prominence mixing broad community with occasional genuine pathos as one of the stars of the NBC sitcom Community. Lately, he’s demonstrated his range and versatility as the star and creator of Atlanta. And he’s won himself a ton of fans as a rapper, singer, and most recently, a ’70s funk/soul revivalist under the auspices of his musical project Childish Gambino.

The relatively short list of other performers who have pulled double duty as host and guests includes Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande.