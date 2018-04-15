Cardi B Debuts At #1, Becoming 5th Female Rapper To Top Billboard 200

Cardi B blasts in at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with her debut studio album, Invasion Of Privacy.

The set, which was released on 4/6 through The KSR Group/Atlantic Records, earned 255,000 equivalent album units in the week ending 4/12, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the second-biggest week of 2018, trailing only the arrival of Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods, which bowed with 293,000 units on the 2/17-dated chart.

Of Invasion’s total unit bow, 103,000 were in traditional album sales — the biggest sales week for an R&B or hip-hop album in 2018.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new 4/21-dated chart (where Cardi B debuts at #1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites on Tuesday, 4/17.

Here are some of the stellar feats that Cardi B achieves with Invasion Of Privacy’s debut at #1:

– Cardi B becomes the fifth female rapper to top the Billboard 200 albums chart. She follows Nicki Minaj (with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012 and Pink Friday in 2011), Eve (Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, 1999), Foxy Brown (Chyna Doll in 1999 and the collaborative album The Firm in 1997, with Nas, AZ, and Nature) and Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, 1998).

– Invasion Of Privacy bows with the largest on-demand audio streaming week ever for an album by a woman. Invasion launches with 255,000 equivalent album units overall, and of that sum, 135,000 were in SEA units. That translates to 202.6 million streams of the tracks on the album during its debut frame. Invasion easily bests the previous record-holder, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which launched with 77,000 SEA units (115.2 million streams) on the 5/14/16-dated chart.

– Invasion logs the biggest streaming week for a debut studio album, trumping the arrival of Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2, which bowed with 100,000 SEA units (150.6 million streams) on the 9/16/17-dated list.

– Second-biggest streaming week for an album in 2018: Invasion nabs the second-largest streaming week for an album this year, behind only the debut of Migos’ Culture II (149,000 SEA units; 224.6 million on-demand audio streams).

– Seventh-largest streaming week for an album ever: Invasion’s big streaming start marks the seventh-largest streaming week for an album, and the fifth biggest debut ever. Drake’s More Life continues to hold the record for the largest streaming frame overall, when it claimed 257,000 SEA units in its opening frame (chart dated 4/8/17), equaling 384.8 million on-demand audio streams.

– Invasion’s start of 255,000 units is the second-biggest week overall for an album in 2018, trailing only the bow of Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods (293,000 units). Further, Invasion notches the largest week for an R&B or hip-hop album since Eminem’s Revival started with 267,000 units in the tracking week ending 12/21/17; and the biggest week for an R&B or hip-hop album by a woman since Beyoncé’s Lemonade tallied 321,000 units in its second week on the list (5/21/16-dated chart).

Invasion’s solid album sales figure of 103,000 is notable, considering many hip-hop albums by newer artists tend to be largely driven by streams and have relatively little album sales. Invasion has the largest sales week for an R&B or hip-hop album since Eminem’s Revival bowed with 197,000 copies sold.

Further, Invasion was only available to purchase as a digital album. It’s the fifth album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 that was initially only available as a digital download and via streaming services (following the Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy, XXXTENTACION’s ?, Logic’s Bobby Tarantino II, and Migos’ Culture II).

At #2 on the new Billboard 200, rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars scores its second top 10, and highest-charting album ever, as America debuts with 62,000 units. It surpasses the band’s previous high, logged when Love Lust Faith + Dreams debuted and peaked at #6 in 2013.

Of America’s starting unit total, 54,000 were in traditional album sales — the act’s second-largest sales week ever. Its only bigger week was logged by the 69,000 start of This Is War in 2009. (America’s sales bow was enhanced by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with the band’s upcoming tour, which starts on 6/6.)

The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy slips from #1 to #3 in its second week, earning 52,000 units (down 69 percent). The soundtrack to The Greatest Showman climbs one rung to #4 with 51,000 units (up 10 percent), following the film’s DVD and Blu-ray release on 4/10. XXXTENTACION’s ? dips 3-5 with 46,000 units (down 20 percent), Migos’ Culture II is up a spot to #6 with 37,000 units (down 9 percent) and Black Panther: The Album falls a slot to #7 with nearly 37,000 units (down 15 percent).

Rich The Kid’s The World Is Yours tumbles 2-8 in its second week, earning 36,000 units (down 38 percent), while Post Malone’s Stoney shifts 8-9 with 29,000 units (down less than 1 percent).

Closing out the top 10 is rapper Lil Xan, as he bows at #10 with his debut album, Total Xanarchy. The set tallied 28,000 units in its opening frame, of which 14,000 were in traditional album sales. The album was preceded by the single “Betrayed,” which hit the top 30 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs and the airplay-powered Rhythmic Songs chart.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.