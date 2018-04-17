Slow Mass – “Oldest Youngest”

Slow Mass are slowly amassing (see what I did there) a treasure trove of high-quality melodic post-hardcore tracks. The Chicago Band To Watch are releasing their debut full-length On Watch at the end of this week. They’ve shared a couple tracks from it so far, including the phenomenal “Schemes.” Today they’ve got one more enticing preview.

“Oldest Youngest” is the biggest stylistic leap we’ve heard from these guys. It’s a slow-burning, slow-building epic that feels closer to post-rock than post-hardcore in its grandiose sweep. Mercedes Webb handles the vocal with a powerful sort of dead-eyed reserve. Eventually everything spills over into a big, loud, beautiful churn.

Listen below, where you can also learn about opportunities to see this song performed live.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 Chicago, IL @ Schubas (Record Release)

06/10 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House $

06/11 Toronto, ON @ Handlebar

06/12 Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

06/13 Boston, MA @ Elks Lodge #

06/14 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos #

06/15 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

06/16 Washington, DC @ Hole in the Sky

06/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Gooski’s %*

06/18 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room %

06/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

$ w/ Bars of Gold

# w/ Ovlov

% w/ The Reptilian

* w/ Edhochuli

On Watch is out 5/11 via Landland. Pre-order it here.