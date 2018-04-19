New Jim O’Rourke Album Sleep Like It’s Winter Reportedly Out In June

The last “proper” album we got from experimental artist Jim O’Rourke was 2015’s Simple Songs, and it was his first album in almost 14 years to adhere to a more conventional structure. But the Tokyo-based musician has kept busy, continuing his series of Steamroom ambient recordings, all of which are uploaded to his Bandcamp page with some regularity. Today, news of a new O’Rourke album has slipped out from some Japanese websites, as Reddit discovered. It’s an instrumental album called Sleep Like It’s Winter and will reportedly be available on 6/6. It’ll be released via the new label NEWHERE MUSIC.