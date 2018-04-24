Melkbelly – “Where’s Your Head At” (Basement Jaxx Cover)

The fearsome Chicago four-piece Melkbelly released their debut album, Nothing Valley, last fall, and they’ve been on the road since then, opening for the likes of the Breeders, Bully, and Protomartyr. They’re about to embark on some more dates, but before they do they’re sharing this excellent cover of Basement Jaxx’s “Where’s Your Head At.”

It’s a curious choice for a cover, especially from this band, but the early ’00s British dance track adapts surprisingly well to the group’s frantic energy. Their version is just as busy and frenzied, but all that is channeled through the band’s pent-up blend of noise and pop; a switch halfway through the track layers on the distortion and disorientation even more. Miranda Winters’ vocals are more detached and streamlined than the samples that pepper the original, creating an atmosphere that’s both intimidating and a lot of fun.

The band had this to say about the cover: “A great way to combat the current bleakness of life is with loud music that you can yell and jump around to. This song is that. It also reminds us that anyone can get mentally/emotionally exhausted so check in with yourself and call your friends!”

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/26 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

05/01 Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse (Mr. Smalls)

05/02 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

05/04 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues *

05/05 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

05/06 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

05/08 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/13 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/18 Lille, France @ CCL

05/19 Nantes, France @ Wine Nat White Heat

05/20 Paris, France @ L’Espace B

05/21 Lyon, FR @ Farmer

05/22 Luxembourg @ Rotondes

05/23 Liege, Belgium @ La Zone

05/24 Brussels, Belgium @ Trone

05/25 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling

05/26 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ V11

05/27 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

05/29 Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs

05/30 Budejovice, Czech Republic @ Velbound

05/31 Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Summer Garden of Gala Hala

07/20 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

* w/ the Breeders

Melkbelly’s debut album, Nothing Valley is out now via Wax Nine Records.