Prince’s estate unveiled a collection of new material last week, almost two years after the legendary artist’s death. They shared the little known original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” along with a video of unseen rehearsal footage. This media accompanied a newly launched Prince fan website called “Prince2me” and an online database of Prince’s discography, rare photos and videos, and other Prince-related information.

According to Variety, the estate will follow this first onslaught with an album of previously unreleased material on September 28th and more surprises throughout the Fall and in the future. Estate leader Troy Carter sent material from the musical archive to an Iron Mountain facility where some of them will be restored and prepared for release.

“Prince recorded and rehearsed and performed constantly, and he taped everything, so once you think you’ve gotten close [to finding everything], you find new things. The vault was just one room and that room ran over into multiple rooms, and this was [mostly] before digitization so you have hard drives, and tapes and things like that,” Carter tells Variety. “He wrote down his thoughts and plans and how he ran his business, so he pretty much left a blueprint of how things should go. So listening to the music, the demos, seeing some of his notes and tape notes, you really get an idea of how his mind worked, and I’m honored to get a glimpse of his process.”

In other news, today Prince’s family sued the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose, following evidence uncovered last week of Prince unknowingly taking counterfeit pills. During the investigation of his death in Minnesota, authorities released photos from Prince’s vault at Paisley Park Studios, which you can view via Page Six.