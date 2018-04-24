Watch Bruce Springsteen & Michael Stipe Join Patti Smith In NYC

The new concert film Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band captures Patti Smith performing the classic album Horses in full in Los Angeles, to celebrate that album’s 40th anniversary. Last night, the movie had its big premiere at New York’s Beacon Theatre, as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Smith and her band performed at the premiere, playing a short set that included a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” And she also brought out a couple of famous friends to join her.

First up was Bruce Springsteen, who came out onstage to the sort of cheers that must happen everytime Springsteen shows up anywhere, especially in the New York tristate area. Springsteen sang and played guitar on “Because The Night,” the 1978 song, which Smith and Springsteen co-wrote and which remains Smith’s best-known song.

Springsteen also stuck around for the show-closing rendition of Smith’s 1988 song “People Have The Power,” which Smith dedicated to the kids from Parkland, Florida who are lobbying to change our nutso gun laws. (Smith also recently sang the song on The Tonight Show.) And Smith’s close friend and booster Michael Stipe, the former R.E.M. frontman, also came out to help sing the song. It’s a measure of Smith’s elemental power, as a performer, that neither Springsteen nor Stipe overshadowed her. Below, watch fan-made videos of those two performances.

And while we’re at it, here’s a trailer for Horses: Patt Smith And Her Band:

Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band will be streaming on Apple Music 5/22.