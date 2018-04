Parcels, the Australian-born, Berlin-based funk band, have built up a solid little discography for themselves in recent years, most recently the Daft Punk collaboration “Overnight.” Today they add to it with a soft-rockin’ beach party jam called “Tieduprightnow.” The track — which could easily be an ’80s TV theme song, and I mean that in a good way — also has a video by Beatrice Pegard featuring lots of oceanside fun and at least one makeout session. Watch below.