Jenn Champion – “O.M.G. (I’m All Over It)” Video

Earlier this month, Jenn Champion released a Yes cover that signified her return to music after a couple years absence, which coincided with a name change. Champion’s last proper album was 2014’s excellent and underrated Cool Choices, under the name S, but the former Carissa’s Wierd member is finally back with more music, the first taste of which is new song “O.M.G. (I’m All Over It).”

With the new name comes a more electronic focus, a development that was foreshadowed by “No One” and is continued here. The new single was produced by SYML and Champion says it channels Carly Rae Jepsen, and there’s a hint of Grimes in the looping and breathy backing instrumental, as well. Champion is endearingly coy in the chorus: “I’m all over it/ We’re gonna dance all night/ And maybe I’ll just come over/ I don’t wanna fall in love tonight.”

The accompanying video is a colorful combination workout-dance routine, with Champion serving as the orbit for members from the Future Ladies Of Wrestling, IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford, and Champion’s own wife Arwen Nicks.

Watch and listen below.

“O.M.G. (I’m All Over It)” is out now via Hardly Art.