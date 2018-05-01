Bing & Ruth – “Quebec (Climber)”

The tastemakers behind the Stadiums & Shrines music blog are putting out a new compilation album called Dreams next month, an extension of their long-running series in which a musician, visual artist, and writer all create works inspired by the same place. The comp, which will be released by Cascine as a 2xLP set with an accompanying 20-page book of collages drawn from a 1950s travel guide, features artists including Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julie Byrne, Emily Reo, Maria Usbeck, Mutual Benefit, Ricky Eat Acid, Dustin Wong, and more.

We’ve already heard Yumi Zouma’s gorgeous France-inspired contribution, “France (Grands Boulevards),” and now we’re getting to hear another from David Moore’s Brooklyn-based minimal neoclassical ensemble Bing & Ruth. Their song, “Quebec (Climber),” is a warm, spacious ambient composition that feels like it’s breathing as its ocean of piano and woodwinds slowly expands and contracts. Listen to it below.

Dreams is out 6/15 via Cascine.