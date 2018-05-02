Lost Under Heaven – “Bunny’s Blues”

Lost Under Heaven, aka LUH, is the power-couple project of erstwhile WU LYF leader Ellery James Roberts and Ebony Hoorn. After putting out their debut album Spiritual Songs For Lovers To Sing back in 2016, they returned a couple of months ago with a new song called “The Breath Of Light.” Today, they’ve confirmed that they have a new album on its way later this year, and they’ve also shared another new song called “Bunny’s Blues.”

While the last track was marked by Roberts’ distinctly gravelly voice, this one finds Hoorn taking over lead vocal duties. “With this song I present an alter ego,” she explains. “Creating this character of Bunny began with a performance piece I did back in Amsterdam. She became a playful tool to confront how male-dominated society attempts to control both women and nature without having any real understanding or respect for their being and innate power.”

That character can be seen in both the artwork for the single and its accompanying David Lynchian music video, which Hoorn also directed. “I took inspiration from Cassavetes’ Killing Of A Chinese Bookie, Rainer Fassbinder’s Lola, and then the Giallo styling of Dario Argento and Jesus Franco to subvert the typical exploitative objectification of the female body,” she says. “Working with a small team, we designed and built all the sets in a friend’s basement.”

She continues, “Our cinematographer, Jamie Allan, was able to secure an old 16mm camera, which had been a lifelong dream to work with. I love how it pushes everyone to consider every aspect, to focus and remain present in the moment whilst you work. Creating this video has been an intense but very rewarding experience: between Ellery, Jamie, and myself, we handled the entire production, direction and editing, learning many lessons that will feed back into LUH.INTERNATIONAL, our recently formed production studio.”

Watch below.

LUH’s new album will be out later this year on Mute.