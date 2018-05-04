Tanya Tagaq and Damian Abraham have two of the most powerful, visceral vocal deliveries around. The former is a Polaris Music Prize-winning Inuk throat singer, and the latter is the frontman of Toronto hardcore punk heroes Fucked Up. And somehow, they just make sense together.

Tagaq and Abraham have collaborated before, on the hazy, contemplative, extremely long Fucked Up song “Our Own Blood.” And now they’ve reunited for something much shorter and punchier, a modern update of Iron Maiden’s colonization saga “Run To The Hills” that finds both vocalists roaring over a subtly experimental hard-rock groove from producer/violinist Jesse Zubot and percussionist Jean Martin.

The release of the single accompanies the announcement of Tagaq’s first book, Split Tooth, which folds memoir, fiction, folklore, poetry, and prose into the story of a young girl growing up in Nunavut in the 1970s. Listen to Tagaq and Abraham’s rendition of “Run To The Hills” below.

“Run To The Hills” is out now via Six Shooter Records. Split Tooth is out 9/25 via Viking Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada.