Prefuse 73 – “Silver & Gold” (Feat. James Tillman)

Prefuse 73, the best-known guise of veteran beatmaker Guillermo Scott Herren, has a new album called Sacrifices out later this month. It finds Herren, who has spent a couple decades at the intersection of hip-hop, electronic, ambient, and psych, dipping into more serene, impressionistic sounds than ever. He led off the rollout with “Basinskitarian,” and today he’s back with “Silver & Gold” featuring vocals from James Tillman — no relation to Josh. The tune spreads out Tillman’s deep and gentle voice across a slow-moving molasses-like surface. Listen below.

Sacrifices is out 5/25 digitally and 6/15 physically via Lex. Pre-order it here.