Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Red Panda
Score:46 | Apr 28th

Kanye honestly doesn’t have the range for the conversation he’s trying to have

Posted in: Kanye West – “Ye Vs. The People” (Feat. T.I.)
#9  cokeparty
Score:46 | Apr 28th

This isn’t even a song. No one is telling black people they have to be Democrats, Kanye. People are saying that you’d have to be out of your fucking mind to be a Republican (you wore the hat). And the answer isn’t automatically some nutter branch of Libertarian either.

Make music that lets the sound of that music be the first priority. You are going to say dumb shit (we’ve let most of that slide for years). But please, for the love of Jesus, don’t release a album of tracks like

Also, radio DJ’s on hip hop radio should stop talking over everything they play. Shit is annoying.

Posted in: Kanye West – “Ye Vs. The People” (Feat. T.I.)
#8  pedant peasant pageant
Score:46 | May 1st

Kanye should listen to that staffer. And also probably pay more attention to who tends to get imprisoned in the United States. I’m not saying you’re not a free thinker, Kanye. I’m saying you’re a bad thinker.

Posted in: Kanye West Suggests Slavery Was A “Choice” In TMZ Visit
#7  Sparty1224
Score:48 | Apr 28th

“This is an Alt-Right dream” pretty much sums it up. Thanks Quest.
Posted in: Questlove Wears “Kanye Doesn’t Care About Black People” Shirt
#6 

Adam Fortune
Score:54 | Apr 28th

I think I like ‘Lift Yourself’ better
Posted in: Kanye West – “Ye Vs. The People” (Feat. T.I.)
#5  El Gummo
Score:58 | May 2nd

Is this the lowest-rated comment in ‘Gum history? Someone get me the numbers.
Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music
#4  Sparty1224
Score:58 | May 1st

Damn, that TMZ guy at the end? That was nice. Felt like for a brief moment he was standing up for a lot of people and talking back to West.

Posted in: Kanye West Suggests Slavery Was A “Choice” In TMZ Visit
#3  Your Intolerant Uncle Dave
Score:58 | May 1st

Even I think he went too far.
Posted in: Kanye West Suggests Slavery Was A “Choice” In TMZ Visit
#2  log
Score:72 | May 1st

Do you think Cedric the Entertainer ever looks at Charlamagne Tha God and regrets not going bigger with his name?
Posted in: Kanye West Shares Full Charlamagne Interview — Watch
#1  Tom Breihan
Score:129 | May 2nd

then write about it yourself, bitch.
Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  UpfortheDownVote
Score:-21 | May 2nd

Fuck Bernie Sanders don’t @ me bro.
Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music
#4  roland1824
Score:-27 | May 2nd

Ladies and gentlemen, the state of online discourse in 2018: Pointed critique, bitchy comeback deflection, the original point still stands, unaddressed. Rinse, repeat.

Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music
#3  THEREALARKITOOTHUS
Score:-42 | May 2nd

Ye vs. The People is well thought out and quite sophisticated in my estimation. And it’s fun to listen to. Certainly more fun than reading ad hominem attacks in a music blog article.
Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music
#2  yokohno
Score:-69 | May 2nd

There are about a dozen great ways to write about and pick apart this Kanye debacle, but this is just lazy. Such a missed opportunity.

Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music
#1  skeetcricket
Score:-135 | May 2nd

Tom Breihan doesn’t care about black people.
Posted in: Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Rap Music

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  Black Antlers
Score:5 | Apr 30th

Elfsgedroch swim in the same waters as Fluisteraars you say? Sign me up!
Posted in: The Black Market: The Month In Metal – April 2018