Arca Designs $6450 BDSM Headphones

CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Arca is no stranger to high fashion, fetish gear, or, of course, music. And now, as Pitchfork points out, the Venezuelan experimental producer has combined all of his passions in a new collaborative line of “Tormenta” products for fashion retailer SSENSE, Prada, and luxury leather brand Fleet Ilya. The centerpiece of the collection? A pair of $6450 headphones that come as part of a BDSM-inspired leather cage head piece that completely encases the wearer’s head.

“hey i designed some headphones it’s casual they’re really cheap pick up a pair or don’t or whatever,” Arca wrote on Instagram. “either way i’m locking you into the sound 💋.” The collection also includes $995 leather cuff bracelets with a chain strap and working padlocks, a $770 fanny pack, a $445 Tormenta t-shirt, and more.

A couple of weeks ago, Arca celebrated the launch of SSENSE’s new flagship location in Montreal by taking over three floors of the store for a special site-specific performance and installation featuring new material. Check out photos of the Tormenta headphones and performance below.

