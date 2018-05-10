Chance The Rapper Joins The Cast Of Trolls 2

Chance the Rapper is getting animated.

The Grammy winner is joining the cast of DreamWorks’ Trolls 2, along with Sam Rockwell, Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, Deadpool actor Karan Soni and YouTuber Flula Borg.

The sequel to the 2016 animation that grossed over $340 million at the global box office will see the return of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as Queen Poppy and Branch. Along with their troll friends, the duo must create harmony among the feuding Trolls in order to take on a new, mysterious threat.

Gina Shay will produce and Walt Dohrn will direct Trolls 2, which is set for a spring 2020 release. As with the original, Trolls 2 will feature well-known songs drawing titles from pop, country, and hip-hop, to hard rock, funk and EDM.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.