Thomas Bangalter, half of the legendary electronic duo Daft Punk, will be featured on the soundtrack for Gaspar Noé’s latest film Climax. He has contributed his 1995 track “What To Do,” Daft Punk’s “Rollin’ And Scratchin’,” and a new song called “Sangria.” Bangalter has worked with Noé in the past on 2002’s Irreversible and 2009’s Enter The Void.

The new movie is about a drug-addled orgy, filled with dancing and violence. As you might imagine, it caught some flak after its recent screening at Cannes. Its soundtrack also includes music from Aphex Twin and the Rolling Stones, among others. Check out the full tracklist and watch the trailer below.