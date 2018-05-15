Melody Prochet, the French singer-songwriter who records sprawling psych-pop fantasias under the name Melody’s Echo Chamber, has been working on her sophomore album for a long time now. Way back in 2014, she shared a song called “Shirim,” which was supposedly the first single from the follow-up to her Kevin Parker-produced 2012 debut, but the rest of the album never materialized. Then, last year, Prochet returned with “Cross My Heart” and officially announced Bon Voyage, but after she got into some kind of unspecified “serious accident,” she was forced to postpone the release. One month from today, though — finally — Bon Voyage is actually coming out.

“Shirim” and “Cross My Heart” are both going to be on the album, and so is the warm, flowery “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” which Prochet shared last month along with a deeply trippy animated video. And today, she’s shared yet another new song called “Desert Horse,” which means that we have now heard over half of the tracks on the album.

“Desert Horse” is yet another psychedelic pop jam absolutely stuffed with musical ideas. There are space-age synths, vocoder freakouts, Eastern-influenced melodies, and, at one point, a guy screaming in what I believe is Swedish. It’s a weird song, and it reminds me a little bit of the new Voidz album in its commitment to its own weirdness. Check it out below.

Bon Voyage is out 6/15 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.