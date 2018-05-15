The Raleigh, NC-based festival Hopscotch has announced its 2018 lineup. Miguel, Grizzly Bear, Belle & Sebastian, and MC5’s Kick Out The Jams 50th anniversary group have top billing. Other artists playing include Thundercat, the Revolution, Liz Phair, Moses Sumney, Real Estate, Waxahatchee, Gang Gang Dance, Body/Head, Grouper, US Girls, Ought, Speedy Ortiz, No Age, the Love Language, Julie Byrne, Shopping, Circuit Des Yeux, Swearin’, Hatchie, and a whole bunch more. This year’s festival takes place 9/6-8 in downtown Raleigh. Tickets go on sale this Friday (5/18) at 10AM. More info is available here.

Here’s the full line-up: