The Raleigh, NC-based festival Hopscotch has announced its 2018 lineup. Miguel, Grizzly Bear, Belle & Sebastian, and MC5’s Kick Out The Jams 50th anniversary group have top billing. Other artists playing include Thundercat, the Revolution, Liz Phair, Moses Sumney, Real Estate, Waxahatchee, Gang Gang Dance, Body/Head, Grouper, US Girls, Ought, Speedy Ortiz, No Age, the Love Language, Julie Byrne, Shopping, Circuit Des Yeux, Swearin’, Hatchie, and a whole bunch more. This year’s festival takes place 9/6-8 in downtown Raleigh. Tickets go on sale this Friday (5/18) at 10AM. More info is available here.
Here’s the full line-up:
Miguel, Grizzly Bear, Belle & Sebastian, MC50, Thundercat, The Revolution, dvsn, Liz Phair, Moses Sumney, Real Estate, Mipso, The Jayhawks, Waxahatchee, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Red Fang, Gang Gang Dance, Body/Head, Grouper, US Girls, Hailu Mergia, Ought, The Love Language, Speedy Ortiz, Julie Byrne, Shopping, Circuit Des Yeux, Swearin’, Mind Over Mirrors, No Age, Monolord, Boulevards, Hatchie, Escape-ism, Jennifer Castle, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Moaning, Nicolay and the Hot at Nights, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, The Yawpers, Combo Chimbita, Deaf Wish, The Spirit of the Beehive, Omni, Zephania O’hora, Sneaks, Warm Bodies, Molly Burch, House and Land, Lomelda, Paint Fumes, Palberta, Michael Rault, Zack Mexico, Glenn Jones, Nance, Dex Romweber, Anna St Louis, Renata Zeiguer, Elephant Micah, Abdu Ali, Still Corners, Patois Counselors, Oceanator, Blanko Basnet, Night Shop, Fitness Womxn, Young Bull, w00dy, Lightning Born, Blue Cactus, m8alla, SE Ward, Drag Sounds, Romantic States, Jessie and the Jinx, Pamela_ and her sons, Spookstina, Beauty World, Das Drip, Spaceheater, Indigo De Souza, Bangzz, Blueberry, Stevie, Alex Brown, Vacant Company, Heavensend