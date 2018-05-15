Kanye West Reveals Track Lists For Kid Cudi Joint Album & Pusha T’s King Push Project

After temporarily tossing his cell phone to wrap up G.O.O.D. Music’s forthcoming projects, Kanye West updated fans on Twitter with the progress of those albums. For starters, he revealed the track list for his and Kid Cudi’s collaborative project Kids See Ghosts, as well as Pusha T’s long-awaited King Push album.

In a new video that finds Kanye working on a beat in the studio, several whiteboards are placed in front of him, conveying the song titles for not only his album, but also his and Cudi’s upcoming endeavor. Both projects appear to be seven tracks long, and from the look of things, ‘Ye and Cudder’s album might be ready to go. As for Kanye, only two song titles out of the possible seven were featured, which indicates he may still have more work to do before his scheduled June 1 release date.

As for Pusha, his album — which is slated for May 25 — appears to be done, because on the second whiteboard, eight tracks were written out, signaling an imminent release for King Push. Nas was also on the board along with Pusha and only had one track listed, titled “Everything.” Teyana Taylor is featured as well, with three tracks appearing to be finished, though the titles were cut off.

Take a look at the track lists below:

Kids See Ghost

1. Feel the Love

2. Kid See Ghost

3. 4th Dimension

4. Ghost Town

5. Cudi Montage

6. Devils Watchin

7. Reborn

Pusha T’s King Push

1. If You Know U Know

2. Sociopath

3. Games We Play

4. Come Back Baby

5. Infrared

6. Hard Piano

7. How Do You Respond

8. Santaria

Kanye West

1.

2. Extacy

3. Wouldn’t Leave

4.

5.

6.

7.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.