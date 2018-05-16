Early this Wednesday morning, T.I. was arrested outside his gated community in Atlanta. As the Associated Press reports, the rapper was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness around 4:30AM after arguing with a security guard who wouldn’t let him into the community after he said he lost his key. He was released later this morning without bail.

In an interview with The Blast that took place shortly after he was released, T.I. says that the arrest was the result of “white cops in a very white area.” As he tells it, the security guard was asleep when he returned the complex late at night after working at the studio. T.I. says that he yelled at the guard for sleeping, calling it “a very heated debate” but that he never got physical. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that law enforcement officials say that T.I. was eventually let into the community but came back to talk to the guard again.

The last time we heard from T.I. was earlier this month, when he got into a heated, uncomfortable discussion with Kanye West on West’s politically-themed track “Ye Vs. The People.”