Swim Good Now – “Tell Me Love” (Feat. Merival & Torquil Campbell)

Swim Good Now — fka Swim Good, aka Toronto producer Jonathan Lawless — is putting out a new album next year on Ryan Hemsworth’s Secret Songs label. Lawless is an inveterate collaborator who’s worked with everyone from Bon Iver to the Avalanches to Air France, and the last single we heard from the upcoming Daylight, the LP’s title track, featured Daniela Andrade, Ryan Hemsworth, Lontalius, and olli. New song “Tell Me Love” is another team effort, featuring vocals from Merival and Stars’ Torquil Campbell, guitar from Aaron Mohr, a piano sample from Tennyson, keys by Cut My Lips, additional production from the Techno Hall of Fame and Japanese wallpaper executive production from Hemsworth, and it’s a shiny pop song that’s just as floaty and pretty as you’d expect. Listen below.

Daylight is out 6/15 on Secret Songs.