Stream Firewalker Alive EP

The Boston hardcore band Firewalker play with a ferocity that is both righteous and rare. Singer Sophie Hendry has a world-leveling death-metal growl, and the band behind her plays the sort of music that makes you want to smash cinderblocks over your head. The band released a great self-titled album last year, and they ripped shit up when I saw them at DC’s Damaged City festival last month. They’ve just shared a quick, unrelenting new EP called Alive. One of the three songs is “Role Model,” released a couple of months ago, and all of them are less than two minutes long. Hear it below.
Alive is out now, and you can name your price to buy it at Bandcamp.