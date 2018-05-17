Stream Firewalker Alive EP

The Boston hardcore band Firewalker play with a ferocity that is both righteous and rare. Singer Sophie Hendry has a world-leveling death-metal growl, and the band behind her plays the sort of music that makes you want to smash cinderblocks over your head. The band released a great self-titled album last year, and they ripped shit up when I saw them at DC’s Damaged City festival last month. They’ve just shared a quick, unrelenting new EP called Alive. One of the three songs is “Role Model,” released a couple of months ago, and all of them are less than two minutes long. Hear it below.

<a href="http://firewalkerhc.bandcamp.com/album/alive" target="_blank">ALIVE by Firewalker</a>

Alive is out now, and you can name your price to buy it at Bandcamp.