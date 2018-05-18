Jimmy Fallon Debuts The Unused Punk Song Tina Fey Asked Him To Write For Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a musical now, and it recently got nominated for 13 Tony Awards. The cast recording of it was just released today, and Tina Fey was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night because of it. Fallon came prepared with a throwback. Way back when, when Fey was writing the movie, she apparently asked him to write a punk rock song to soundtrack a scene where there were a bunch of punk kids around, and Fallon came through. “I went to my buddy’s apartment in the city and recorded this punk song,” he recalls. “This has never aired. You listened to it maybe twice and was like, ‘No, I don’t need this.'”

But Fallon played the song last night publicly for the first time, and the lyrics go like this: “Maybe I’m a glutton for abuse/ Theodor Geisel was Dr. Seuss/ I’d hang myself if I had a noose/ You wouldn’t care so what’s the use?” None of that is intelligible under Fallon’s gravelly punk impression, but he does scream “Mean Girls” a couple times. Maybe it should have made it on to Broadway?

Check the segment out below.