Anticon Announces 20th Anniversary Concert Celebrating Brendon “Alias” Whitney

Earlier this year, rapper and producer Brendon “Alias” Whitney, who co-founded the collective/label Anticon, died at the age of 41. Today, a Los Angeles benefit concert has been announced in celebration of Whitney’s life, with proceeds from the ticket sales going to his wife and two children. It also doubles as spotlighting the 20-year anniversary of Anticon.

The all-ages event will take place at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on 6/25. Baths, Yoni Wolf, Doseone, Fog, Aceyalone, Dntel, and more will be playing it, and a press release promises to “expect a constant stream of performances from beginning to end with special DJs binding the night together.”

Tickets are available now.