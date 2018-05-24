Midwestern pop-punk/second wave emo mainstays the Get Up Kids are gearing up to release an EP called The Kicker, their first new music in seven years and their first release for Polyvinyl Records. Last month we heard its powering lead single and EP opener “Maybe,” and today they’ve shared the second track, “Better This Way,” with an accompanying music video. The song and video both follow a feel-good scrappy underdog narrative. “I know you’re scared, but you can’t keep running,” vocalist Jim Suptic sings over relentlessly upbeat instrumentals.

Suptic expands on the song in a statement:

[It’s] about making a choice. A choice that you think is right at the time, but then it turns out there really isn’t a right choice. Every decision has consequences good or bad. The best we can hope for is being able to live with the fallout. Relationships can be hard and need to be worked on. That goes for husband, wife, friend, family, etc. I think this song is hopeful, some might not see it that way. A glass filled to the middle is either half full or half empty. Sometimes it’s just nice to have something to drink.

The Shawn Brackbill-directed video mimics the foosball imagery seen on the album cover. “We wanted to do something that incorporated a foosball table as a nod to the cover art of the Kicker EP. The track really brings us back to the classic Get Up Kids sound, and we wanted the video to have a nostalgic feel. I spent a bit of time digging around for inspiration, much of which comes from the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Brackbill said in a statement.

The Kicker EP is out 6/8 via Polyvinyl Records.