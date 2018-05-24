Liam Gallagher Meets His 21-Year-Old Daughter For The First Time

Liam Gallagher has finally met his estranged 21-year-old daughter for the first time. Molly Moorish — the daughter of Gallagher and fellow English musician Lisa Moorish, who were in a relationship for two years in the late ’90s — posed for a picture with her father and two half-brothers, Gallagher’s sons Lennon and Gene, on Tuesday. The BBC reports that the reunion took place at the London Stadium, where Gallagher was opening for the Rolling Stones.

Gallagher spoke about Moorish and his lack of a relationship with her in an interview with GQ last summer. “The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her. But if I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain’t met her because her mam’s… Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on,” he said.

“I mean I’m open to everything. But at the moment it ain’t happening. Got no problem with the girl whatsoever. The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum,” he continued. “They aren’t good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man.”

Gallagher and Moorish, who works as a model, both posted the same photo of their encounter on Instagram. Moorish captioned hers “As you were,” which seems to be one of Gallagher’s favorite phrases and also served as the title for his recent debut solo album. Find the photo below.

Gallagher has a fourth child, a five-year-old daughter named Gemma, from a relationship with journalist Lisa Ghorbani. She lives in New York, and as of last year, Gallagher hadn’t met her either.