Sudan Archives – “Nont For Sale” Video

Sudan Archives, aka Cincinnati-born, LA-based singer and violinist Brittney Parks, impressed the hell out of us last week with her sophomore EP Sink. Blending R&B, experimental electronic, African fiddle music, and plenty of swagger into an intoxicating style all her own, the EP feels like an artistic arrival, and lead single “Nont For Sale” landed near the top of our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list when it came out last month. Now it has a video.

The video, co-directed by Sudan Archives herself and Ross Harris, is low-concept but heavy on iconic visuals, with Parks and a cadre of backup dancers rocking several different hairstyles and outfits and looking fabulous all around LA. “When I make songs I always have a visual in mind which Ross, Leo and I brought to life,” Parks says in a press release. “I hope to continue to direct in the future and am grateful to have worked with such an amazing team.”

“Sudan’s work is incredible and I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with her and Leo on this visual,” says co-director Ross Harris. “Her opening lyrics on this song are a perfect double entendre for how this country has treated Black Americans time and again. ‘You only call me, when you need something.'” Leo Volcy, who acted as the clip’s creative director, adds, “‘Nont For Sale’ reminds me our light is boundless, priceless and that self love is transformative. An intent that made me proud to contribute to Sudan & Ross’s direction.” Watch the video below.

Sink is out now via Stones Throw.