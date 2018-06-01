Stream Oneohtrix Point Never’s New Album Age Of

Daniel Lopatin has been making bizarro electronic music as Oneohtrix Point Never for over a decade now. His latest, Age Of, is perhaps his purest distillation of form yet, squirming and anxious and chaotically restless. Primarily put together in what’s been described as an amniotic egg-like Airbnb in Massachusetts, it sounds both open and shut-in at the same time. He recruited more outsiders to work on his album than ever before, with additional production and mastering from James Blake and contributions from ANOHNI, Prurient, Kelsey Lu, and Eli Keszler.

Lopatin’s only shared one track in advance of the album’s release, the gorgeously plodding “Black Snow,” which came attached to a memorable music video featuring a demonic creature and a crew of cheerleaders. But he’s been vocal about the framework surrounding the album, diving into the mythology surrounding his Myriad live performance, which debuted at the Park Avenue Armory in New York last week.

Age Of is our reigning Album Of The Week, and now you can listen to the entire thing below.

Age Of is out now via Warp.