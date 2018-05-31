The Flaming Lips’ wonky experimentation has hit a new high. They’ve released vinyl records pressed with beer and blood in the past, and now they’re ready to take the logical next step: vinyl records pressed with Miley Cyrus’ pee. In a new interview, frontman Wayne Coyne tells NME that he thinks it would “up the ante.”

“You can’t really up the ante too much from human blood, but maybe when the beer is your own beer – the beer was made especially for the Flaming Lips and has our influence in its taste and color. That’s not as insane as having a little bit of Erykah Badu, and Chris Martin’s blood in your records. Probably not as insane as that, but still pretty great,” Coyne muses. “The next record we were talking about releasing was the Miley Cyrus And The Dead Petz record. We’d get a good amount of Miley’s pee and mix it with some glitter and put that in. I think that would up the ante. Don’t you?”

As of now there are no further details on Miley Cyrus’ pee tape.