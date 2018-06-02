Watch Performances From Yo! MTV Raps’ 30th Anniversary Concert In Brooklyn

Since nostalgia is basically all MTV has going for it these days, they’ve apparently decided to lean into that by bringing back all of their classic properties. First up was TRL, which, uh, didn’t exactly go so well. Next up? The iconic ’90s hip-hop music video show Yo! MTV Raps, which may or may not fare any better

The full plans for the Yo! MTV Raps reboot still have yet to be announced. But the network kicked things off last night with the Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience, a giant concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. And it really leaned into the nostalgia, featuring performances from an extensive lineup of artists who appeared on the show’s original run from 1988 to 1995.

Said lineup included Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions, Yo-Yo, Onyx, EPMD, Flavor Flav, Young Black Teenagers (who reunited just to perform their 1993 single “Tap The Bottle” for the show), Black Sheep, DAS EFX, Special Ed, Pharcyde, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, Kid Capri, DJ Skribble, Red Alert, Chuck Chillout, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré, and T-Money. Watch fan-shot video of the evening’s many performances below.